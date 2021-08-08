Justice takes time: Pandemic prolongs court cases in Cerro Gordo County

Typically, a civil case would take a year and a half, but now it has taken two years before being settled due to the pandemic, according to Hand.

“It certainly has been a challenge but we are doing our best getting trials through,” said Hand.

Trial lawyer John Lander has felt the effect of the pandemic with his cases.

“I have cases that were supposed to be tried during June and July of last year,” said Lander.

Lander says one particular case he has is still going four years after being filed. Lander added that it was supposed to be tried in March this year, but there wasn’t a spot open for it.

Lander said clients were understanding of the situation and respond appropriately to cases being rescheduled.

Attorney Timothy Lapointe said via email the wait for clients has not been a major problem for him since things have been able to be handled remotely or in-person with masking.

Law firms have had to make adjustments because of the pandemic for the safety of clients and their own health.