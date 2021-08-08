Justice takes time: Pandemic prolongs court cases in Cerro Gordo County

Despite vaccinations and eased regulations, COVID-19 has had an impact in the courtroom and on when cases close.
Cerro Gordo County Courthouse has returned to in-person trials, with some still being done remotely. The county is still using some external sites.
Jury selection is still being done in a modified way for Cerro Gordo County, according to District Court Administrator Scott Hand.
Hand says the modified selection is done in rooms in order to allow social distancing between jury candidates. Cerro Gordo County Courthouse is using two separate rooms connected via video conference to select jury members.
Hand said Cerro Gordo has been good in pushing jury duty back for people due to the pandemic.
“We don’t want anyone feeling uncomfortable coming in due to health,” said Hand.
Each county has had its own way of operating around the pandemic, depending on its courtroom size and availability of facilities. In Northwood, Hand said, Worth County is using its event center to select juries.
COVID-19 has also created a situation, according to Hand, with how it has affected the docket and judges’ workloads.
Civil cases during the pandemic have taken more time to settle compared to criminal cases. Hand said the criminal cases took precedence during the height of the pandemic, causing civil cases to be continued or rescheduled at a different time.
Typically, a civil case would take a year and a half, but now it has taken two years before being settled due to the pandemic, according to Hand.
“It certainly has been a challenge but we are doing our best getting trials through,” said Hand.
Trial lawyer John Lander has felt the effect of the pandemic with his cases.
“I have cases that were supposed to be tried during June and July of last year,” said Lander.
Lander says one particular case he has is still going four years after being filed. Lander added that it was supposed to be tried in March this year, but there wasn’t a spot open for it.
Lander said clients were understanding of the situation and respond appropriately to cases being rescheduled.
Attorney Timothy Lapointe said via email the wait for clients has not been a major problem for him since things have been able to be handled remotely or in-person with masking.
Law firms have had to make adjustments because of the pandemic for the safety of clients and their own health.
“My office has adapted to work during the pandemic by having staff and myself work primarily remotely but with occasional in-person meetings as necessary with full disclosure of vaccination status and masking and distancing whenever everyone in the room is not vaccinated,” said Lapointe via email.
Telephone and Zoom conferences have become the new normal with cases and communicating with clients.
“Many appointments have been by phone or Zoom. Most depositions and court hearings have been by telephone or Zoom,” said Lapointe. “I have had a few in-person hearings. Otherwise they have been by telephone or video conference.”
And that may continue, Lander said.
“Even if we can get past this current situation to something more normal, we might be doing more by telephone,” said Lander.
With the rise in COVID-19 cases statewide and the Delta variant, law firms and courtrooms have had different ways with handling it.
Hand said the current situation with Delta variant is being tracked and that they are waiting for guidance from the state about it.
With the Delta variant, Lapointe says his office has become more concerned and has gone back to indoor masking. He added that they have become thorough in questioning clients about vaccination status.
Lander says the COVID-19 variant is still new and he is unsure how it will affect working with clients and cases.
His one prediction was that the situation would become similar to what it was like during the height of the pandemic.
“If I had to predict, I will probably get more estate planning and an increase in probate matters,” said Lander.
