Of the 75 officers and deputies working at the Mason City Police Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and the Clear Lake Police Department, just a single officer did not identify as white in surveys taken last fall and provided to the Globe Gazette.

That is one less minority than was reported in a similar survey in 2020, when two MCPD officers identified as non-white.

According to the surveys, one officer with the MCPD identifies as Asian/Pacific Islander. That's just 1.3% of the officers in the county. Zero officers or deputies identify as Black, Hispanic or Native American.

The United States Census Bureau's webpage states that at the time of the last census in 2020, 94% of county residents identified as white, 5.7% Hispanic and 2.2% Black.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

There were eight female officers and deputies — three with the MCPD, one with the CGCSO and four at the CLPD. No law enforcement officers identified as other-gendered or non-gendered.

The CLPD had 14 applications last year, two from people of color. The MCPD had 82 applicants in 2022, 17 of which were from minorities.

The MCPD has had two racial profiling complaints since 2017, the CLPD had one and the CGCSO had none. The MCPD has conducted a community policing initiative since at least 2010. According to a survey answer, "Mason City PD values the relationship it has with the community. Being short staffed has limited our ability to be proactive in terms of community policing programming and events. The department plans to assign someone as community resource officer when staffing allows."

The CLPD has a similar initiative, but the CGCSO does not.

North Iowa Area Community College criminal justice instructor Jeff Fick said he speaks with his students about the history of race in law enforcement.

"We talk about history. Historically, it was a white, male organization, but that's changing incredibly quickly," he said. "There's initiatives like the 30x30 Initiative."

The 30x30 Initiative is a program with the goal of increasing the number of female officers from 12% in 2021 to 30% in 2030. According to the 30x30 website, "Research shows women officers use less force and less excessive force; are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits; are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate; see better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases; and make fewer discretionary arrests."

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said his department has not signed the 30x30 Pledge but supports the effort.

"It would be awesome if we could get it done," Brinkley said. "I'd love to have a department at 30% female. In a perfect world that would be a great scenario for us."

Fick said currently he has only one non-white student in his face-to-face classes.

"I think it's more about location. We're in North Iowa. Our population is predominantly white," he said. "I think for my program it's really specific to our racial diversity in the area, and that's going to impact the diversity of the program."

Brinkley said that because of the city's geographic location and demographics, finding minority candidates can be difficult at best.

"We are not getting numbers for applicants of color or females like we were years ago," Brinkley said. "We just are not having those groups of people represented in the applicant pool."

Brinkley said the department is staffed with 40 officers and authorized by the city for 48 officers. He said the department uses a marketing firm for recruitment. Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals said his department is in need of deputies, jailers and dispatchers.

Fick said he's seeing more women in his program. His criminal law class of 16 or 17 students is two-thirds women. He said it's about a half-and-half split between students wanting to go into law enforcement directly versus other avenues such as criminal law.

Fick uses multiple avenues to recruit students, but ultimately it can be tougher than it used to be because of what can be seen as a lack of support for a dangerous and necessary job.

For example, the New York Police Department saw retirements jump 117% from 2021 to the first two months of 2023, according to the New York Post. That came in the wake of the George Floyd murder and other civilian deaths at the hands of police.

Pals said he's seen a drop in the number of people wanting to become officers as well in that timeframe.

"The last few years, as you know with all the incidents involving police, there has been a drastic drop in people even applying for law enforcement jobs," Pals said. "Not only are we not getting a lot of applicants from people with diverse backgrounds, we are not getting any applications."

Pals echoed Brinkley and Fick in saying that the demographics in North Iowa are a large reason for the lack of diversity in law enforcement here.

"It's really just about who's interested in criminal justice at the time," he said. "I take the profession like a roller coaster; it's got its ups and its downs."

Fick said he believes having a diverse workplace is a positive regardless of the profession.

"I think having a diverse anything is important," he said. "Having a diverse group of individuals can help in certain situations."

Fick said there may be times when a woman feels comfortable speaking with another woman, or a Black person to a Black officer.

