Jury finds Benjamin Gonzalez guilty of murder

Gonzalez was on the run from authorities for six days until he was apprehended in Algona.

In closing arguments, Doug Hammerand, assistant attorney general who helped the Cerro Gordo County Attorney's office with its case, went over the evidence and reviewed what benchmarks were needed in order to convict Gonzalez of first degree murder.

“'I got something for you,' is what the defendant said when he was on the streets on March 31. What he meant by ‘I got something for you’ is that he had a loaded 9-millimeter firearm pointed at Michael Creviston,” said Hammerand. “What he had for Mike was a bullet that would end his life.”

Hammerand also pointed out that all three witnesses at the scene could identify Gonzalez as the one who shot Creviston. He added that even though a gun was not seen by any of them, it was clear the defendant had a gun based on evidence and testimony.

Thirnbeck gave the closing statement for the defense, arguing that the state failed to meet the burden of proof and contested that evidence was not there, particularly with the missing murder weapon and no DNA evidence placing Gonzalez there.