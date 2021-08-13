Jury finds Benjamin Gonzalez guilty of murder

A jury took two hours on Friday to determine the fate of Benjamin Bravo Gonzalez.
Gonzalez, 39, faced first-degree murder charges for his alleged role in the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston in March.
And he was found guilty.
After the prosecution called one final witness, most of the day was intended for Gonzalez's defense, mounted by attorney Parker Thirnbeck. Thirnbeck called no witnesses nor presented any evidence, but instead made a motion for the immediate acquittal of Gonzalez on the charges of first degree murder, second degree murder, and involuntary manslaughter.
If you have information about Gonzalez’s whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
Thirnbeck claimed that the state had failed to meet its burden of proof.
“There’s no tangible, physical evidence of my client’s involvement here,” said Thirnbeck.
The motion was denied by Judge DeDra Schroeder, who cited multiple eyewitnesses who testified to seeing Gonzalez at the scene and circumstantial evidence as the reason.
Witnesses say Gonzalez shot Creviston around 10 p.m. on March 31 near the intersection of North Jefferson Avenue and Third Street Northwest, during an argument between the two men. Creviston was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.
Gonzalez was on the run from authorities for six days until he was apprehended in Algona.
In closing arguments, Doug Hammerand, assistant attorney general who helped the Cerro Gordo County Attorney's office with its case, went over the evidence and reviewed what benchmarks were needed in order to convict Gonzalez of first degree murder.
“'I got something for you,' is what the defendant said when he was on the streets on March 31. What he meant by ‘I got something for you’ is that he had a loaded 9-millimeter firearm pointed at Michael Creviston,” said Hammerand. “What he had for Mike was a bullet that would end his life.”
Hammerand also pointed out that all three witnesses at the scene could identify Gonzalez as the one who shot Creviston. He added that even though a gun was not seen by any of them, it was clear the defendant had a gun based on evidence and testimony.
Thirnbeck gave the closing statement for the defense, arguing that the state failed to meet the burden of proof and contested that evidence was not there, particularly with the missing murder weapon and no DNA evidence placing Gonzalez there.
“Now the state alluded to it in their closing, the state does have the burden of proof, beyond reasonable doubt. As discussed, reasonable doubt is the kind of doubt that would make a reasonable person hesitate to act,” said Thirnbeck “Proof beyond a doubt, therefore must be proof of such a convincing character that a real person would not rely or act upon it. After all their consideration, you are not firmly convinced, let’s find Mr. Gonzalez not guilty.”
In his argument, Thirnbeck called into question the testimony that was given by key witnesses, noting that their stories did not align. He also argued the scene was contaminated because it was not immediately roped off, allowing bystanders to wander into the area and cars pass through the intersection.
Thirnbeck also brought up Gonzalez’s interview with the state Department of Criminal Investigation. Gonzalez had said during the interview that he was not there and he was in fear of being shot by the police while in Algona, due to the assumption he had shot Creviston.
Hammerand told the jury not to buy it.
“(Gonzalez) intentionally killed Michael Creviston in the streets of Mason City and then took off. And what does he do when he gets in the car, he laughs,” said Hammerand.
A sentencing date has been set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 25. Gonzalez will be held without bond until then. He faces mandatory life in prison.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com