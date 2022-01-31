Judge: Lawsuit against building owner with broken parapet will proceed

Mason City will be allowed to pursue its lawsuit against a building owner who the city says has failed to repair a broken parapet, creating a public safety risk.

Cerro Gordo District Court Judge Kurt Wilke wrote in an order filed Friday that the city has the right to sue Highway 18 LLC — whose principal, according to state documents, is Vance Jorgenson — for each day the parapet of the Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. Building on the corner of South Federal Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast has gone unrepaired. Highway 18 had argued that the unrepaired building constituted only one $750 infraction and so should be handled by a magistrate instead of in district court.

A hearing was held on Highway 18's and the city's motions on Jan. 4.

The city filed a municipal infraction citation in Cerro Gordo County District Court in late October, stating it was forced to close adjacent sidewalks and roadway lanes at a cost of $39,985, with the costs continuing to accrue — because the building hasn't yet been repaired — at a rate of $1,500 per week, according to the city's citation.

The city's code allows for a fine of $750 for the first instance of creating or maintaining a nuisance property, and $1,000 per day for each day the nuisance continues.

In his order, Judge Wilke also denied Highway 18's request that the court not allow the city to charge it the $39,985 since the protections to the roadway and sidewalk the city installed didn't abate the nuisance and therefore shouldn't be allowed. Wilke noted in his denial that the city is allowed broad discretion by the state Legislature to enact and enforce regulations for public health and safety.

The city also requested in its original citation that the court order Highway 18 LLC to repair the damaged building within 60 days, and if that deadline is not met, the city further requests the court to:

allow the city to demolish the building and assess all the costs to the property owner;

enter the city's costs affiliated with closing the sidewalks and roadway lanes as a personal judgment against Highway 18 (and allow for additional related costs to be added on as needed);

subject Highway 18 to contempt proceedings;

order Highway 18 to pay all court costs.

Wilke denied the city's request to hold Highway 18 in contempt since there is no affiliated court order that Highway 18 has ignored.

'Someone will die:' Emails show Mason City's frustration about broken building "As this is a dangerous condition ... created by inaction on the building, please provide an update on your actions to correct the failures."

Emails obtained by the Globe Gazette in September show Mason City's frustration about the issues surrounding the parapet collapse in late June and the time that it's taken to get things cleaned up.

In one email from July, Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett noted his concern that someone will die if the situation isn't resolved. He continued: "I want legal engaged to start the pressure if the date of work beginning is not within the next week. This has already gone on too long."

Vance Jorgensen, Highway 18 LLC respond to Mason City emails about building collapse "The City of Mason City has gone out of its way to impugn the reputation of Highway 18 LLC."

Jorgenson, responding on behalf of Highway 18 LLC, told the Globe that he felt his company was being impugned by city officials.

In a statement, Jorgenson said that its delays in cleaning up after the parapet collapse are not solely its fault.

"Said implication is false," the release stated. Jorgenson asserted in the September statement that city officials had not responded to a two-page proposal from mid-July which outlined Highway 18 LLC's plans to reinforce a portion of the northwest wall of the warehouse.

A trial scheduling conference has been set for Feb. 8.

