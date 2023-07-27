A St. Ansgar man who served jail time for joining the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol will spend more time in jail after pleading guilty to recording women in the Clear Lake tanning salon he owns.

According to court records, 52-year-old Daryl Eugene Johnson of St. Ansgar has been ordered to serve three consecutive 45-day sentences for multiple counts of invasion of privacy.

Johnson was sentenced to 30 days in federal court in June 2022 for his role in the riot. The invasion of privacy charges stem from incidents dating back to September 2022 in which Johnson allegedly recorded customers at iSun Tan 24/7 in Clear Lake while they were changing or tanning.

The affidavits state Johnson mounted his cellphone on top of the 8-foot wall separating tanning bed rooms in order to record customers.