Jarrett Scharper to plead guilty in Osage sex abuse case

An Osage man will likely plead guilty in a sex abuse case that originated from a Class of 2020 graduation party.

Jarrett Scharper, 20, was charged in August 2020 with felony third degree sex abuse after police say he committed a sex act upon a young woman without her consent and while she was incapacitated, according to documents filed in Mitchell County District Court.

Scharper pleaded not guilty in September of 2020, but according to a Dec. 20 court filing, has forged a plea agreement with prosecutors. The documents do not indicate to what charge Scharper has agreed to plead guilty.

According to court documents:

After the Osage senior send away and fireworks on May 8, 2020, there was another party for graduating seniors out in the woods near the city. Alcohol was served and both Scharper and his victim where in attendance. When the owner broke up the party on their land, the victim claims there was unwanted sexual contact by Scharper while the two were in the back seat of a car.

A plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. in Mitchell County District Court.

