Iowa Supreme Court rules against trash seizures

“I wish our state law enforcement officials the best of luck in trying to decipher what methods of criminal investigation and exceptions to the warrant requirement are now available to them in the light of the conclusion,” Christensen wrote.

The dissenting justices said that the decision was out of line with a majority of states and preventing a tactic of gathering evidence of drug manufacturing and dealing.

“Trash rips are an important investigatory tool for law enforcement; they gather evidence leading to search warrants that shut down meth labs and other societal scourges. We will now see more federal drug prosecutions in Iowa because today’s decision effectively ends the use of trash rips in state criminal prosecutions,” Justice Tom Waterman wrote in his dissent.

Dissenting judges said that people have no expectations of privacy when they put their trash on the curb.

The ruling came from a case where a police officer was investigating Wright on the suspicion of dealing drugs. The officer went through Wright’s trash, which was placed in a public alley outside his home, and found items that later tested positive for drugs and several pounds of poppy seeds.