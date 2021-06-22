Iowa Supreme Court rules against trash seizures

Iowa police can no longer search people’s uncollected trash without a search warrant, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled on Friday.
The Iowa Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that officers commit unreasonable search and seizure under the Iowa Constitution when they look for evidence of crimes in trash left for collection outside homes.
This ruling and law came into existence through the case of State of Iowa versus Nicholas Dean Wright of Clear Lake in Cerro Gordo County.
Prior to this ruling, Iowan police have used searching through uncollected trash as an investigative technique for decades. The technique has been mainly used in cases involving drug investigations, like in the case of Wright, then using the evidence to get a search warrant.
Carlyle Dalen, Cerro Gordo County attorney, said that with the new ruling, law enforcement need to obtain a search warrant before investigating a person’s trash.
The ruling has caused the court to send two cases of people convicted of drug crimes based partly on trash searches back to lower courts to determine if the evidence should be thrown out.
Justice Christopher McDonald wrote for the majority that the investigation technique amounts to unconstitutional trespass of private property and violates citizens’ expectation of privacy, especially with cities that have ordinances that prevent other residents accessing others’ trash.
In Clear Lake, there is a citywide ordinance that states it is “unlawful for any person to take or collect any solid waste which has been place out for collection on any premises unless such person is an authorized solid waste collector.”
“We do not question the utility of warrantless trash grabs for the purposes of law enforcement, but the utility of warrantless activity is not the issue under our constitution,” McDonald wrote.
McDonald wrote that the contents within a person’s trash has personal details that are “intimate and private.”
“I regard the protections afforded by search and seizure law to be expansive and broad enough to include evolving concepts of property, privacy, and security,” Justice Brent Appel wrote in a concurrence.
The ruling overturned Iowa courts’ adherence to a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment does not prohibit the search of garbage outside one’s home.
Iowa now joins a small number of other states that have limited trash searches by holding that their state constitutions provide greater protections than the U.S Constitution against warrantless searches. They include Oregon, New Hampshire, Vermont, Washington, New Mexico and New Jersey, according to the Associated Press.
A dissenting opinion by Chief Justice Susan Christensen said that the decision would now prohibit police from utilizing any means or methods necessary of general criminal investigation.
“I wish our state law enforcement officials the best of luck in trying to decipher what methods of criminal investigation and exceptions to the warrant requirement are now available to them in the light of the conclusion,” Christensen wrote.
The dissenting justices said that the decision was out of line with a majority of states and preventing a tactic of gathering evidence of drug manufacturing and dealing.
“Trash rips are an important investigatory tool for law enforcement; they gather evidence leading to search warrants that shut down meth labs and other societal scourges. We will now see more federal drug prosecutions in Iowa because today’s decision effectively ends the use of trash rips in state criminal prosecutions,” Justice Tom Waterman wrote in his dissent.
Dissenting judges said that people have no expectations of privacy when they put their trash on the curb.
The ruling came from a case where a police officer was investigating Wright on the suspicion of dealing drugs. The officer went through Wright’s trash, which was placed in a public alley outside his home, and found items that later tested positive for drugs and several pounds of poppy seeds.
The officer used the evidence to obtain a warrant to search Wright’s home, where they found a small amount of marijuana and Vyvanse, a prescription drug which he did not have a prescription for.
Wright was convicted of misdemeanors and sentenced to two days in jail.
“The Cerro Gordo County Court intends to apply the Iowa Supreme Court ruling,” said Dalen. “I think much of the interpretation is to come and how law enforcement will apply this.”
In his dissent, Waterman wrote, “Offenders facing federal time without parole likely won’t view today’s decision as advancing their civil liberties.”
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com