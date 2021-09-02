 Skip to main content
Individual hospitalized after shooting northeast of Mason City
Individual hospitalized after shooting northeast of Mason City

A man was seriously injured after a shooting on the northeast side of Mason City on Thursday morning.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a male shooting victim at an address in the 19000 block of 290th Street in rural Mason City at 6:22 a.m. on Thursday. Law enforcement discovered a 63-year-old male with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound," a press release from the sheriff's office stated.

According to Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals, the injured man was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and is being treated.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. At this time, it appears this was a targeted incident and no further danger exists to the public, according to a press release from Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were Mason City Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and Mason City Fire Medics.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

