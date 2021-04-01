 Skip to main content
In search of more remains, Mason City police return to Winnebago River
In search of more remains, Mason City police return to Winnebago River

On March 11, human remains were found in Mason City on the northern shore of the Winnebago River near Illinois Avenue.

Investigation of the discovery is still ongoing. Thursday morning, law enforcement are returning to the area in search of more remains, a press release from the Mason City Police Department stated.

Assisting in the investigation are the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the State Medical Examiner's Office, the Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency, Community Emergency Response Team and City of Mason City Operations and Maintenance.

"We are working with the DCI and the State Medical Examiner's Office on identification. That process will take several weeks," the release stated.

Birch Drive will be closed from Illinois Avenue to Highway 122 on Thursday while the teams work in the area.

"We appreciate the community's help in keeping the area free of traffic congestion and obstruction while personnel are working in the area," the release said.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

