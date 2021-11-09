Hwy. 18 traffic stop leads to felony theft, drug charges

An Iowa State Patrol officer following up on a call about poor driving on Highway 18 got quite a bit more than he bargained for upon finding the car Monday afternoon.

According to documents filed in Cerro Gordo District Court:

Around 3:45 p.m., the officer clocked the car, a white Cadillac travelling westbound near the 188 mile marker on Highway 18, going over 70 mph and tailgating another car as it took the entrance ramp to northbound I-35. The plate on the Cadillac came back registered to a Jeep.

When the officer pulled over the car, the driver did not have identification but said she was Sascha Jane Hunt, 47, of Cedar Rapids. The passenger in the back seat was identified as Brandon Todd DeVos, 38, also of Cedar Rapids, who was wanted by authorities, according to charging documents.

Upon checking the Cadillac's vehicle identification number, the state patrol officer discovered it was reported stolen by the Belleville, Illinois, Police Department.

Both Hunt and DeVos were taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where they remain on $11,300 cash bail and $5,700 cash bail, respectively. Hunt reportedly failed jail sobriety tests and told officers at the jail that she had taken drugs. A Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's officer also found what is believed to be a rock of heroin in Hunt's underpants during a search, according to the documents.

DeVos is being held on felony second-degree and third-degree theft charges. Hunt is also charged with felony second-degree theft. Besides that she also faces charges of felony possession of contraband in a correctional facility, misdemeanor operating while under the influence, and fraudulent use of registration for the Florida plates that belong to another car.

A third person, Maurice Tyrig Stone, 32, Cedar Rapids, is also charged with felony second degree theft in the incident, but it is unclear from the court documents exactly what his role was in the traffic stop.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.