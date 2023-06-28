Tuesday marked the 28th anniversary of the disappearance of KIMT news reporter Jody Huisentruit, but plenty of people still have hope the mystery will be solved.

A ceremony was held on the KIMT grounds Tuesday morning featuring former coworkers, friends, law enforcement and the creators of FindJody.com.

Huisentruit, a native of Long Prairie, Minn., didn't show up to work as scheduled in the early morning hours on Tuesday, June 27, 1995. A coworker called and Huisentruit told her she had overslept, but she never arrived at work.

The case is still open. This year's anniversary was particularly tough because Huisentruit disappeared when she was 27 years old, meaning she's been missing for longer than she was alive.

The theme throughout remembrance was to hold out hope for finding Huisentruit or at least finding out what happened to her. Every speaker implored anyone with any information about the case to come forward.

"We still believe that it's pretty rare for someone to not do or say something. We just hope that maybe some girlfriend, some wife, some sister might react," said Caroline Lowe of FindJodi.com. "We hope next year we're not back here because she's been found."

Lowe's FindJodi podcast partner Scott Fuller said he got involved in the case because of the mystery surrounding it, but after meeting family, friends and coworkers the case has become personal to him.

Huisentruit's former coworker Doug Merbach said he still gets triggered by little things that remind him of Huisentruit. He mentioned Tuesday's weather was much like it was the day she disappeared and that it rained the night before just like it did over the weekend.

"I think of Jodi at some point every day," Merbach said. "You can't not think of Jodi. It just gets back to we want justice. We want somebody to be found. It's really not fair; Jodi would love a day like this. She might be out on the lake or golfing. She was a summer girl. This is the kind of day that always reminds me of Jodi."

College roommate Jenny Hager said she'll never forget Huisentruit's infectious giggle and nonstop, on-the-go personality. When they were at St. Cloud State together, Hager said, Huisentruit was rarely home and rarely slept except for 10-minute power naps.

Hager was pregnant with her first child when Huisentruit disappeared. Her daughter is now 27, the same age as Huisentruit was when she went missing.

"It just really struck us that our daughter is the age that Jodi was when she disappeared, and that really hit home," she said. "She was just so vibrant. ... When Joanne refers to 'our Jodi' I kind of feel the same way. She was our Jodi."

Hager's husband, Dean Hager, read a message from the Huisentruit family. The letter read in part:

"It's been 28 years of pure anguish dealing with the loss of our dear Jodi and trying to find answers what happened to her."