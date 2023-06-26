A commemoration marking the 28th year since the disappearance of 27-year-old KIMT reporter Jodi Huisentruit will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in front of the KIMT studio located at 112 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Mason City.
The event has been organized by FindJodi team members, friends and coworkers.
Huisentruit, born in Long Prairie, Minn., didn't arrive at work as scheduled in the early morning hours on Tuesday, June 27, 1995. A coworker called and Huisentruit told her she had overslept, but she never arrived at work.
REQUESTED BY STOCKHOLM PHOTOS, FILE--Mason City, Iowa, police have been searching for KIMT-TV anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit, shown in an undated photo, who has been missing since early Tuesday morning, June 27, 1995. Huisentruit, 27, was scheduled to report to work between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday, but she never appeared. "We have no solid information, no concrete leads as to what may have happened to her at this time, " police chief Jack Schlieper said. (AP Photo/Fergus Falls Daily Journal,HO)