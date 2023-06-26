REQUESTED BY STOCKHOLM PHOTOS, FILE--Mason City, Iowa, police have been searching for KIMT-TV anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit, shown in an undated photo, who has been missing since early Tuesday morning, June 27, 1995. Huisentruit, 27, was scheduled to report to work between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday, but she never appeared. "We have no solid information, no concrete leads as to what may have happened to her at this time, " police chief Jack Schlieper said. (AP Photo/Fergus Falls Daily Journal,HO)