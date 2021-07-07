How many fireworks complaints were there in North Iowa over Fourth of July weekend?

Despite all of the fun and festivities this past Fourth of July weekend, law enforcement in Cerro Gordo County accumulated quite a few fireworks complaints.
According to incident calls data, Mason City Police Department had received 57 firework calls between the months of January and June, with 47 of them coming from the month of June. For the week leading up to and on Fourth of July, they received 68 firework calls.
Clear Lake had received around 40 complaints of fireworks between June 30 and July 5, according to Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby. According to him, Clear Lake had received 39 calls last year, but this year felt different.
“This year seemed busier compared to year previous,” Colby said.
Some local residents took to social media to share their distaste for fireworks this past weekend in area Facebook groups, like North Iowa Rant and Rave.
One commenter said they hated how loud and overrated fireworks are. Another said that the late night fireworks were causing issues with their pet's heart murmur, and a third said that the fireworks lit behind their apartment could be heard from their infant's bedroom and the fireworks were keeping the child awake.
A lot of the calls that came into the Mason City Police department were outside of their allotted time frame of allowing fireworks during July 3 and July 4 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
According to Mason City Police Captain Mike McKelvey, officers were responding to a ton of firework complaint calls throughout the Fourth of July weekend. Despite numerous calls, Mason City handed out zero citations but did give out multiple warnings.
"This year, (the city) kind of tightened up the legal time except the problem is that a lot of people were not following those guidelines," McKelvey said.
McKelvey said that fireworks were suspected to be the cause for two dumpster fires during the evening of July 4 by the Timber Creek Townhomes. Two or three vehicles were damaged from the blaze.
Officers suspect fireworks were the cause of the fire due to firework debris around the trashcans and a person reporting a loud boom.
One of the calls to the Mason City Police Department was related to a person who was trying to fire a mortar pipe firework that did not set off and wanted to make sure that it was safe.
To Mason City residents still firing fireworks, McKelvey wants them to "make sure that they are aware of local ordinances and be aware that they might be cited if caught."
In the cities of Clear Lake and Ventura, consumer fireworks are prohibited according to city ordinances.
“People need to make sure that you are able to light fireworks,” Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth said.
According to Roth, between the dates of June 3 and July 5 there were no accidents, like injury or fire, from those accident calls.
Both Roth and Colby confirmed there were small grass fires that started from people throwing fireworks onto their lawns. Roth said that a passerby on June 14 put out a fire and that they were lucky with that situation.
Colby wants Clear Lake and Ventura citizens to know that it is still illegal to light fireworks and remember the risks of lighting fireworks within the communities this year, some of the risks being how dry it is currently, the possible injuries, and that homes can easily spread fire due to how close together they are.
Clear Lake also wants to avoid the risks of the garbage polluting the lake and the residences created from fireworks, according to Colby.
At the Cerro Gordo County level, between the dates of June 25 and July 7, there have been nine calls about fireworks according to Cerro Gordo County Sherriff Kevin Pals. In addition, there were no issues or accidents and no citations coming from those calls within the county.
According to Pals, the county sheriff’s office received about the same amount of calls last year. Pals said that some of the residents in those areas said that they were unaware of fireworks ordinances in their communities.
The Cerro County Board ordinance must approve permits for lighting fireworks for those in rural areas, according to Pals.
“The main thing is that the people who got their permits have the ability to shoot off fireworks and are able to do that safely,” said Pals.
For those who are thinking about lighting fireworks soon in the upcoming days, common sense goes a long way, said Pals.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com