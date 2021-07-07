How many fireworks complaints were there in North Iowa over Fourth of July weekend?

According to Roth, between the dates of June 3 and July 5 there were no accidents, like injury or fire, from those accident calls.

Both Roth and Colby confirmed there were small grass fires that started from people throwing fireworks onto their lawns. Roth said that a passerby on June 14 put out a fire and that they were lucky with that situation.

Colby wants Clear Lake and Ventura citizens to know that it is still illegal to light fireworks and remember the risks of lighting fireworks within the communities this year, some of the risks being how dry it is currently, the possible injuries, and that homes can easily spread fire due to how close together they are.

Clear Lake also wants to avoid the risks of the garbage polluting the lake and the residences created from fireworks, according to Colby.

At the Cerro Gordo County level, between the dates of June 25 and July 7, there have been nine calls about fireworks according to Cerro Gordo County Sherriff Kevin Pals. In addition, there were no issues or accidents and no citations coming from those calls within the county.