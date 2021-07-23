Hide and seek: Mason City man busted after cops find him hiding under mattress

Proving the inadequacy of a mattress as a hiding spot, a Mason City man is now in jail after attempting to first flee, then hide from law enforcement late Thursday night.

A Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputy was attempting a traffic stop of a car driven by Jeremy Nicholas Mulford, 41, around 11:30 p.m. on 12th Street Southeast and Federal Avenue, when Mulford took off in his 2003 Chevrolet Astro Van. Mulford's van reached speeds of 90 mph through the city until he reached his home at 504 Sixth St. SE, according to a press release issued Friday morning by the sheriff's department.

Mulford fled the van and ran into his home to hide, eventually ending up under a mattress, where deputies found and promptly arrested him.

Mulford was wanted on several Cerro Gordo warrants, including violation of parole; trespassing; failure to appear on a 2nd degree theft and eluding charges; 2nd, 3rd and 4th degree theft; 1st degree criminal mischief; three counts of trespassing; and ongoing criminal conduct. Charges from Thursday night include eluding and driving under suspicion, and further charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing.

Mulford finds himself on a much thinner mattress, courtesy of the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where he is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.