Harbourage files lawsuit against city of Clear Lake

The Harbourage Owners Association in Clear Lake filed a lawsuit on Friday against the City of Clear Lake due to their refusal to modify its account status.

Refusal by the city of Clear Lake to modify the Harbourage’s status as a residential premise to a commercial account and the continuation of waste collection fees is what lead to the filing of the lawsuit.

The domestic nonprofit has claimed that the city of Clear Lake is in violation with the U.S. Constitution section 1983, deprivation of rights and property.

The Harbourage added there was a violation with the Iowa Constitution under Godfrey Claim, which says the actions by the city of Clear Lake were damaging through inappropriate financial burden and was intentional or reckless.

The Harbourage is considered a multiple family dwelling, containing three or more dwelling units that was built before 1997, therefore classified as a residential premises. It is required to pay Clear Lake for the collection of solid waste rather than contracting on its own removal, according to the court petition.