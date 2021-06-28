Harbourage files lawsuit against city of Clear Lake

The Harbourage Owners Association in Clear Lake filed a lawsuit on Friday against the City of Clear Lake due to their refusal to modify its account status.
Refusal by the city of Clear Lake to modify the Harbourage’s status as a residential premise to a commercial account and the continuation of waste collection fees is what lead to the filing of the lawsuit.
The domestic nonprofit has claimed that the city of Clear Lake is in violation with the U.S. Constitution section 1983, deprivation of rights and property.
The Harbourage added there was a violation with the Iowa Constitution under Godfrey Claim, which says the actions by the city of Clear Lake were damaging through inappropriate financial burden and was intentional or reckless.
The Harbourage is considered a multiple family dwelling, containing three or more dwelling units that was built before 1997, therefore classified as a residential premises. It is required to pay Clear Lake for the collection of solid waste rather than contracting on its own removal, according to the court petition.
Fees that the city of Clear Lake charges for collection are set forth in the city code. The charges include a base charge for “two containers each collection day” per account. What constitutes a container is not provided in the Clear Lake city code. According to the city website, Clear Lake has constituted that base fee covers two 32 gallon cans or bags of trash each week.
The Harbourage hired a licensed solid waste collection provider other that the city’s waste contractor, Absolute Waste Removal of Mason City. They then requested permission from the city of Clear Lake to negotiate its own solid waste collection contract and to be treated as a commercial account.
The city of Clear Lake, however, refused to modify the status of the Harbourage. The Harbourage now contends that it is being treated to other similarly situated multifamily facilities, therefore having its rights violated by the City of Clear Lake.
