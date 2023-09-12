A Mason City woman was arrested around 12:45 a.m. Monday after being pulled over for a headlight being out.

According to court records, 57-year-old Pamela Kay Maness has been charged with second-offense OWI, first-degree harassment and possession of contraband in a correctional institution. She is facing up to nine years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Court papers state Maness allegedly threatened to kill a man in his sleep earlier in the evening before apparently driving without a headlight. When she was being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail officers found a bag of marijuana in her bra. The drug charge is a class D felony.

No court date had been set as of Monday morning.