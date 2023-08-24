A Hampton man is facing 10 years in prison after being accused of sexually abusing a woman at Subway.

According to court records, 26-year-old Angel Nunez-Lopez has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.

The affidavit states that around 10 a.m. on July 17 at a Subway restaurant in Hampton, Nunez-Lopez allegedly forcibly performed sexual acts on the woman. It also states video evidence is consistent with what the woman reported to the police department.