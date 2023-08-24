A Hampton man is facing 10 years in prison after being accused of sexually abusing a woman at Subway.
According to court records, 26-year-old Angel Nunez-Lopez has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.
The affidavit states that around 10 a.m. on July 17 at a Subway restaurant in Hampton, Nunez-Lopez allegedly forcibly performed sexual acts on the woman. It also states video evidence is consistent with what the woman reported to the police department.
Nunez-Lopez is scheduled to be arraigned Aug 31.
Today in history: Aug. 23
1912: Gene Kelly
In 1912, actor, dancer, director and choreographer Gene Kelly was born Eugene Curran Kelly in Pittsburgh.
AP
1926: Rudolph Valentino
In 1926, silent film star Rudolph Valentino died in New York at age 31.
AP
1927: Sacco & Vanzetti Protests
On August 23, 1927, amid worldwide protests, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery. (On the 50th anniversary of their executions, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis issued a proclamation that Sacco and Vanzetti had been unfairly tried and convicted.)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1939: Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact
In 1939, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to a non-aggression treaty, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in Moscow.
GERMAN WAR DEPARTMENT
1973: “Stockholm Syndrome”
In 1973, a bank robbery-turned-hostage-taking began in Stockholm, Sweden; the four hostages ended up empathizing with their captors, a psychological condition now referred to as “Stockholm Syndrome.”
AP
1979: Alexander Godunov
In 1979, Soviet dancer Alexander Godunov (GUD’-u-nawf) defected while the Bolshoi Ballet was on tour in New York.
AP
2003: John Geoghan
In 2003, former priest John Geoghan (GAY’-gun), the convicted child molester whose prosecution sparked the sex abuse scandal that shook the Roman Catholic Church nationwide, died after another inmate attacked him in a Massachusetts prison.
AP
2008: Barack Obama
In 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduced his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
AP
2011: Earthquake
Ten years ago: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake centered near Mineral, Virginia, the strongest on the East Coast since 1944, caused cracks in the Washington Monument and damaged Washington National Cathedral.
AP
2013: Fort Hood
In 2013, a military jury convicted Maj. Nidal Hasan in the deadly 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, that claimed 13 lives; the Army psychiatrist was later sentenced to death.
AP
2020: Donald Trump
One year ago: President Donald Trump announced emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma; some health experts said the treatment needed more study.
AP
2020: Jacob Blake
One year ago: A white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot a black man, Jacob Blake, seven times as officers tried to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant; the shooting left Blake partially paralyzed and triggered several nights of violent protests. (Blake, who was shot as he was about to get into an SUV with a pocketknife that had fallen from his pants, later said he’d been prepared to surrender after putting the knife in the vehicle. Officer Rusten Sheskey was not charged.)
ABC News/Good Morning America
2021: Enrique Tarrio
The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, Enrique Tarrio, was sentenced to more than five months in jail for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation’s capital two days before the Jan. 6 riot.
Allison Dinner
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.