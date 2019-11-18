It has been 20 years on Sunday since the murder of Roberta E. “Bobbi” Crawford, and local and state investigators are still trying to solve the case.
Crawford was murdered inside her Hampton home sometime between late on Nov. 16, 1999, and early the next morning, Hampton Police Chief Robert Schaefer said.
Franklin County Attorney Brent Symens had said the body of Crawford, 53, was found at her 2 Sixth Ave. N.W. home at approximately 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1999, by police who had received a welfare check request from an acquaintance of Crawford's.
Since the murder, the local and state investigators have tracked hundreds of leads, some across state lines, but still can’t make sense of the crime. Despite the leads, no one has ever been charged in Crawford’s homicide, according to Schaefer.
Acquaintances had said that Crawford was divorced and lived alone. They had also said she was the mother of two adult children.
Symens had said the investigating officials know the cause of Crawford's death but that he could not disclose that information about the case. He also declined to comment on the scene of the crime, the reason the welfare check was requested and the circumstances surrounding the slaying.
Anyone with information regarding Bobbi Crawford's unsolved murder is urged to contact the Hampton Police Department at 641-456-2529 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 515-725-6010 or email dciinfo@dps.state.ia.us. Callers may remain anonymous.
