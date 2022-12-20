Hampton man sentenced to 50 years for child's death

The Franklin County District Court accepted a plea deal that will send a Hampton man to prison for up to 50 years.
According to court records, 26-year-old Jhonny Junior Salvatore Suarez Rivera was convicted of child endangerment-death, a class B felony. Suarez Rivera also was charged with first-degree murder, but that was dismissed per the plea agreement.
Suarez Rivera was charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment - death on Sept. 2, 2021. On Aug. 1 he was the sole caretaker of a 23-month-old child from 6 a.m. onward. The child was taken to Franklin General Hospital by Suarez Rivera around 3:45 p.m. that day and was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m.
An autopsy on Aug. 3 conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office determined that the cause of death was "multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was homicide."
Suarez Rivera was unable to provide an explanation for the child's injuries other than possibly choking on a piece of chicken and throwing a tantrum.
Suarez Rivera is required to serve between 30% and 70% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
