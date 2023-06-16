A Hampton man was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was executed at his residence and more than $10,000 in check stubs not in his name were allegedly found.

According to court records, 32-year-old Hubestein Jimenez Martinez has been charged with identity theft — over $10,000. A class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The affidavit states the search warrant was executed at a residence at 9:50 p.m. Martinez was allegedly in possession of multiple forms of identification, some fake identification, along with a Social Security card and tax documents of another individual.

Martinez told law enforcement officials he used the documents for employment. No court date has been set as of Friday morning.