Hampton man charged with multiple counts of sex abuse

A Franklin County man was arrested Friday and charged with five counts of sex-related crimes.

According to a Tuesday release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 73-year-old Daniel Wiechmann was arrested by troopers from the Iowa State Patrol at his residence in Hampton on several warrants that were the result of a joint investigation conducted between the Ankeny Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Polk County Attorney's Office.

The investigation began in October 2021 after a report was filed with the Ankeny PD claiming sexual abuse had been occurring between Wiechmann and several juveniles over the course of several years. The alleged abuse took place in several counties in Iowa. Wiechmann served as an attorney in the Franklin County area, which prompted the involvement of the DCI.

The Franklin County Attorney's Office asked the Polk County Attorney's Office to assist in the investigation and possible prosecution to evade any conflict of interest.

Wiechmann has been charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and indecent exposure. Those charges have been filed in Polk, Dallas and Franklin counties. He faces 17 years in prison if convicted on all counts.