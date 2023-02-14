A Hampton man who allegedly charged more than $15,600 to a stolen credit card last year was given a suspended five-year sentence Tuesday.

According to court records, 35-year-old Chaz Michael Teman Kappenman stole a credit card from RND Enterprises Inc. in mid-April 2022. From then until late October, he made purchases with the card, including more than $13,500 at various gas stations in the Hampton area. He pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a credit card in December.

Kappenman originally told police his father, who works for RND Enterprises, provided him with the card. The subsequent investigation cleared Kappenman's father.

Kappenman was placed on two to three years probation, assessed a $1,025 fine and must pay restitution to RND Enterprises.

