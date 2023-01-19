 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hampton-Dumont soccer coach, paraeducator charged with sexual exploitation

A Hampton man has resigned his position as girls soccer coach and paraeducator at Hampton-Dumont High School after being charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

According to court records, 26-year-old Ismael Rodriguez Torres is facing up to five years in prison if convicted of the class D felony. He was arrested on Wednesday.

The affidavit states that on Dec. 21 last year Hampton Police were alerted to a possible sexual relationship between Torres and a juvenile student. An investigation into the alleged offense found the defendant and the student did have a relationship that turned sexual in early December. 

Torres allegedly told police he did have sex with the girl on several occasions while parked at a local car lot and in his residence. It is also alleged he provided marijuana on an occasion in November of 2022. 

A search warrant was executed by police on Dec. 27 and on Dec. 29 a judge ruled the findings shall be sealed to all but the county attorney or others with the same level of security access. Records indicate the aim of the warrant was Torres' social media accounts.

The Hampton-Dumont School Board held a special meeting on Jan. 9 and accepted Torres' resignation. 

Torres has also been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a simple misdemeanor. No court date had been set as of Thursday morning.

