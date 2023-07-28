A Hampton man facing up to 75 years in prison after being accused of sexually abusing children at a day care facility has waived his right to a speedy trial.

According to court records, 26-year-old Benjamin Harold Green was charged in May with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, class B felonies, for allegedly abusing the children between 2014 and 2020.

The waiver of a speedy trial means the state is not required to prepare a case and hold a trial within 90 days of indictment.

The affidavit states Green abused three children at Hampton Community Christian Daycare between September 2014 and January 2020 while he was employed there. The mothers of the children reported the abuse to police and a series of Child Protection Center interviews allegedly corroborated the abuse claims.

Green has been on pretrial release since July 6. As of Friday, a jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 6.