A Saint Paul man allegedly attempted to sneak a handgun into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Thursday after being arrested for drugs and driving 100 mph on I-35.

According to court records, 26-year-old Ebon Towler Pasley is facing up to 27 years in prison after being charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a firearm in a correctional institution

Three counts of control of a firearm by a felon

OWI - first offense

Possession of marijuana

The affidavits state that Pasley was driving a red Chevy Silverado southbound on I-35 near the 185 mile marker at speeds up to 100 mph at 9:30 a.m. when he was stopped by the Iowa State Patrol.

After smelling the odor of marijuana the trooper allegedly located approximately nine grams of marijuana. He also located 11 9mm rounds of ammunition in the center console. Pasley is a convicted domestic abuser and has a no contact order in place making it illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Pasley allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana three hours before he was stopped.

Although he was searched prior to entering the jail, once inside a black 9mm handgun was located in his pant leg even though he said he did not have anything dangerous on his person.

No court date has been set as of Friday morning.