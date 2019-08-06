A Garner man was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison Tuesday for conspiring to deliver methamphetamine.
Troy Lee Johnson, 38, must serve one-sixth of that sentence, which amounts to a little more than four years in prison, before being eligible for parole.
Johnson admitted to entering into an agreement with another to deliver or attempt to deliver methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Johnson was arrested after the Garner Police Department executed a search warrant on Jan. 18 at a residence in the 1300 block of State Street where he was living.
Officers found approximately six grams of meth and a glass pipe used for smoking meth on Johnson's person, according to a criminal complaint.
Johnson was scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 21 on felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
As part of a plea bargain, the state agreed to dismiss the possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charge.
Johnson then pleaded guilty to an amended charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine.
A $5,000 fine was suspended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.