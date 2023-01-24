Garner man pleads guilty to animal neglect, criminal mischief

A Garner man facing five counts of animal neglect causing the death of six kittens and one count of felony criminal mischief pleaded guilty to one count of animal neglect and the mischief charge in Hancock County District Court on Tuesday.

According to court records, 28-year-old Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland has agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a suspended five-year prison sentence, three-years probation and the dismissal of four of the animal neglect charges.

According to the affidavits, Garner Police were called to 1170 Seymour Ave. on July 21 in reference to the kittens. The officer met with the landlord, who is also the landowner, who informed him Weyland and Kelsey Riley Reich were served eviction papers June 8. Their last day as tenants was July 11.

When the landlord was subsequently cleaning the trailer she discovered three dead kittens and three live kittens. The trailer also had holes in the floor and walls that were not there when Weyland and Reich moved in. The estimated damage was between $10,000 and $15,000.

The kittens that were alive were malnourished and flea-ridden. A veterinarian confirmed the cause of death of the three kittens who died in the trailer was malnourishment and neglect. The live kittens all died later under the care of the veterinarian of the malnourishment and neglect.

There are no records of Reich being charged with any crimes in this matter.

