A Garner man has filed an appeal with the Iowa Supreme Court after being sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Juan Paramo Vargas was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in January.

Vargas was accused of abusing a woman at his residence in Garner. The affidavit states that Vargas was hosting a party on Nov. 21, 2021, and the alleged victim was consuming alcohol. Her boyfriend tucked her into bed. He later went to check on her and found her still asleep, but the blankets were pulled back and her dress was pulled up.

Police were called the following morning after Vargas allegedly told the victim what he did to her.

The appeal has been filed, but not responded to as of Monday.

