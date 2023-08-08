A Garner man has been federally indicted for allegedly giving false statements in an attempt to acquire a firearm.
According to court records, 25-year-old Trevor Kent Hueneman has been charged with false statement during purchase of a firearm.
The affidavit states that Hueneman attempted to purchase a Glock .40 caliber S&W pistol from EZ Pawn in Mason City on July 21, 2022.
Hueneman allegedly made false statements and representations that he had not been previously convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for more than one year when he had. He also allegedly lied about not being subject to a restraining order for harassing, stalking or threatening an intimate partner and that he had not been convicted of domestic violence.
Hueneman had previously been convicted of second-degree theft, a felony, in 2021 and control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender in 2022.