SHEFFIELD -- A man shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy in Sheffield on Tuesday was wielding what turned out to be a pellet gun.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, 30-year-old Matt Davis of Hampton was shot and killed by deputies responding to a report of a domestic disturbance. The release states Davis was arguing with family members who had locked themselves inside the home. When deputies ordered Davis to drop the gun he allegedly refused and walked toward deputies and pointed the gun at the deputies and passing vehicles.

Davis was shot once by a Franklin County deputy. It is unclear where he was hit. The weapon Davis pointed at deputies was later determined to be a pellet gun. The incident was captured on deputies' body cameras.

Deputies were called to 1124 W. Gilman St. at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday. Medical personnel responded after the shooting, but Davis died at the scene. Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Dodd said MercyOne North Iowa's Air Med helicopter landed in a nearby football field to transport the wounded man, but he died before he could be airlifted.

No officers were injured.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident. Dodd confirmed the deputy is on leave pending completion of the investigation. The identity of the deputy has not been released.

Dodd said when there is a shooting involving one of his deputies the DCI always is called in to investigate.

Other agencies that assisted on the scene were Sheffield EMS, Franklin General Hospital Ambulance, the Sheffield Fire Department and the Hampton Police Department.