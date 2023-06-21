SHEFFIELD -- A man was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy in Sheffield on Tuesday night after deputies responded to the scene of a domestic dispute.

Deputies were called at 9:42 p.m., to 1124 W. Gilman St. in Sheffield on a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a male brandishing a handgun at a vehicle and at deputies. Deputies ordered the male to drop the gun. The male refused and a deputy shot him one time. Medical personnel responded to the scene but the male died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident. Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Dodd confirmed the deputy is on leave pending investigation.

Dodd said when there is a shooting involving one of his deputies the Department of Criminal Investigation is called in to investigate. He also said MercyOne North Iowa's Air Med helicopter landed in the football field to transport the wounded man, but he was died before he could be airlifted.

The name of the deceased will be released at a later time after notification of relatives.

Other agencies that assisted on the scene were Sheffield EMS, Franklin General Hospital Ambulance, the Sheffield Fire Department and the Hampton Police Department.