A former music teacher in the West Hancock School District was arrested Thursday for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to court documents and a press release from the Britt Police Department, 44-year-old Steve Michael Heston has been charged with two class D felonies — sexual exploitation by a school employee and enticing a minor under 16. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

The affidavit states that between May and August of 2021 Heston allegedly enticed a minor through communication in person, through the internet and through school technology knowing the minor was under the age of 16.

He also allegedly engaged in a pattern, practice or scheme of sexual conduct with a minor he had direct supervisory authority over.

The release states that on June 17, 2022, the Britt Police Department responded to a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between Heston and the minor.

Heston is being held in the Winnebago County Jail. An initial appearance hearing is scheduled April 6.

The Britt Police Department was assisted by the Hancock County Attorney's Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Kanawha Police Department, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force.

