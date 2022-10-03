Former Mason City gymnastics coach convicted of sex abuse

A man formerly affiliated with a Mason City gymnastics center will be sentenced to as many as 45 years in prison Nov. 28 in Cerro Gordo District Court after being found guilty of three counts of sexual abuse.

According to court records, 54-year-old Douglas Arthur Hagenow was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse Sept. 22.

Hagenow was a gymnastics coach at Active Kids Gymnastics, 201 Eighth St. S.W. A LinkedIn profile under the same name lists him as president of Active Kids Gymnastics, which now is permanently closed. According to the same profile, Hagenow was a coach with USA Gymnastics from 1987-2015.

The charges were filed in November. They stemmed from abuse that took place between January 2009 and May 2014. The affidavits state that Hagenow took part in a sex act with a female under the age of 12 on at least two occasions and did the same with at least one female under the age of 14 on "several occasions."

The third-degree convictions are class C felonies and the second-degree conviction is a class B felony.