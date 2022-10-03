 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Former Mason City gymnastics coach convicted of sex abuse

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest
Shutterstock

A man formerly affiliated with a Mason City gymnastics center will be sentenced to as many as 45 years in prison Nov. 28 in Cerro Gordo District Court after being found guilty of three counts of sexual abuse.

According to court records, 54-year-old Douglas Arthur Hagenow was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse Sept. 22.

Douglas Hagenow

Douglas Hagenow

Hagenow was a gymnastics coach at Active Kids Gymnastics, 201 Eighth St. S.W. A LinkedIn profile under the same name lists him as president of Active Kids Gymnastics, which now is permanently closed. According to the same profile, Hagenow was a coach with USA Gymnastics from 1987-2015.

The charges were filed in November. They stemmed from abuse that took place between January 2009 and May 2014. The affidavits state that Hagenow took part in a sex act with a female under the age of 12 on at least two occasions and did the same with at least one female under the age of 14 on "several occasions."

People are also reading…

The third-degree convictions are class C felonies and the second-degree conviction is a class B felony. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia to probe stadium stampede, police use of tear gas in focus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News