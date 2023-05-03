A former Kanawha man originally accused of third-degree sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

According to court records, 41-year-old Tyler Michael Fontanini pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor, on Tuesday.

Because of the nature of the offense, Fontanini faces a 10-year special sentence.

The affidavit states that Fontanini was riding a the woman when he lunged across the console, kissed her and touched her genitals.

The woman was able to break contact and drive Fontanini home to drop him off. The documents state the alleged victim took off running and left her car in Fontanini's driveway after he got out of the vehicle. She was eventually picked up by her husband.

The affidavit states a sexual assault kit determined her injuries were consistent with the woman claims.

The plea agreement states that Fontanini is currently living in Lakewood, Colorado. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 7.

Photos: North Iowa history book, 1800s-1930s North Iowa history: Fire prevention North Iowa history: Grant valentines North Iowa history: Henkel Construction North Iowa history: House explosion North Iowa history: Huxtable Drug North Iowa history: Federal Packing Co. North Iowa history: Boy Scouts North Iowa history: Pierce with kids North Iowa history: Woodward Auto Children at telephone office North Iowa history: Divers at Clear Lake