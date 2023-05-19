A Hampton man is facing up to 75 years in prison after being accused of sexually abusing children at a daycare facility between 2014 and 2020.

According to court records, 25-year-old Benjamin Harold Green has been charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, class B felonies.

The affidavits state that Green abused three children at Hampton Community Christian Daycare between September of 2014 and January of 2020 while he was employed there. The mothers of the children reported the abuse to police and a series of Child Protection Center interviews allegedly corroborated the abuse claims.

The charges were officially filed on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29.

Photos: North Iowa history book, 1800s-1930s North Iowa history: Fire prevention North Iowa history: Grant valentines North Iowa history: Henkel Construction North Iowa history: House explosion North Iowa history: Huxtable Drug North Iowa history: Federal Packing Co. North Iowa history: Boy Scouts North Iowa history: Pierce with kids North Iowa history: Woodward Auto Children at telephone office North Iowa history: Divers at Clear Lake