Former gymnastics coach sentenced to 45 years for sex abuse

A man formerly affiliated with a Mason City gymnastics center was given the maximum sentence of 45 years in Cerro Gordo District Court for sexual abuse crimes Monday.
According to court records, 54-year-old Douglas Arthur Hagenow was convicted of one count of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse Sept. 22.
Hagenow was a gymnastics coach at Active Kids Gymnastics, 201 Eighth St. S.W. A LinkedIn profile under the same name lists him as president of Active Kids Gymnastics, which now is permanently closed. According to the same profile, Hagenow was a coach with USA Gymnastics from 1987-2015.
The charges were filed in November. They stemmed from abuse that allegedly took place between January 2009 and May 2014. The affidavits state Hagenow took part in a sex act with a female under the age of 12 on at least two occasions and did the same with at least one female under the age of 14 on "several occasions."