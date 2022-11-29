 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Former gymnastics coach sentenced to 45 years for sex abuse

  • 0

The victims from the USA gymnastics sexual abuse scandal continue to seek justice. Survivors of Larry Nassar are seeking more than one-billion dollars from the FBI for failing to stop the convicted sports doctor when the agency first received allegations. According to a report released by th…

A man formerly affiliated with a Mason City gymnastics center was given the maximum sentence of 45 years in Cerro Gordo District Court for sexual abuse crimes Monday.

Douglas Hagenow

Hagenow

According to court records, 54-year-old Douglas Arthur Hagenow was convicted of one count of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse Sept. 22. 

Hagenow was a gymnastics coach at Active Kids Gymnastics, 201 Eighth St. S.W. A LinkedIn profile under the same name lists him as president of Active Kids Gymnastics, which now is permanently closed. According to the same profile, Hagenow was a coach with USA Gymnastics from 1987-2015.

The charges were filed in November. They stemmed from abuse that allegedly took place between January 2009 and May 2014. The affidavits state Hagenow took part in a sex act with a female under the age of 12 on at least two occasions and did the same with at least one female under the age of 14 on "several occasions."

People are also reading…

The third-degree abuse convictions are class C felonies and the second-degree abuse conviction is a class B felony. 

+1 
Courts weblogo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Diver gets up and personal with sharks to show how gentle the creatures are

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News