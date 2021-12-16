Former Burke's on Sixth damaged by fire

A fire that may have been set by burglars significantly damaged the former Burke's bar on Wednesday night.

The Mason City Fire Department responded to the call at 631 Sixth St. SW at 9:09 p.m., and remained on the scene until 12:12 a.m., according to Fire Marshal Jamie Medlin. The occupants of the apartments above the former bar were out by the time the fire department arrived with a full complement of two engines, a ladder truck and two ambulances. No one was injured, Medlin said.

The building, owned by Pete and Arlene Kiroff, and which is connected to the restaurant Pete's Kitchen, sustained significant damage in the rear of the building. Though the bar has been closed since last August, according to Dan Burke, there was still equipment inside, all of which is owned by Kiroff, Burke said.

There is a firewall that separates the former Burke's from Pete's Kitchen, so the sandwich shop suffered some light smoke damage and the apartments above should be habitable again shortly, according to Medlin.

Medlin said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but Burke said police told him the fire may have been set by someone using a cutting torch while trying to break into the bar.

The building's assessed value is $97,170, according to tax records.

