A former Britt man will spend up to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing and transporting child pornography.
Michael Adam Muth, age 32, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term, pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, pay $24,000 in restitution, and comply with sex offender registry requirements, under the sentenced delivered by U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose.
The investigation began in September 2017 when the Urbandale Police Department received two CyberTipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating Muth’s email address had uploaded child pornography from an Urbandale address.
Officers with the Urbandale Police Department executed a search warrant at the Urbandale address where Muth was living at that time. Officers recovered child pornography on multiple devices belonging to Muth.
Muth admitted to possessing child pornography, transporting it over the internet, and distributing it to a minor with the intent to persuade, induce, entice or coerce the minor to engage in an illegal activity.
Muth pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography in August.
This matter was investigated by the Urbandale Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force.
