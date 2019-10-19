{{featured_button_text}}

A Forest City man who told a woman he would set fire to her house was sentenced Friday to 30 days in jail.

The Winnebago County Attorney's Office charged Bradley Allen Rauk, 41, with felony threat to use an incendiary device. The charge was lowered to misdemeanor second-degree harassment through a plea bargain.  

He was sentenced to 365 days in jail with all but 30 days suspended. A $625 fine also was suspended. 

Rauk was given two years of probation. He also was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and get recommended treatment. 

Charging documents state Rauk repeatedly violated a no-contact order, calling the woman who requested the order more than 25 times in 20 days and sending her 95 text messages. 

Rauk threatened to burn the woman's rural Forest City home, as well as her car and other belongings, according to the sheriff's office. 

Due to Rauk's actions, the woman doesn't feel safe in her own home, charging documents state. 

Rauk was arrested on Nov. 21, 2018.  

 

