Forest City man who was arrested in February for allegedly going to an Iowa state trooper's residence and beating on his front door with a skateboard while wearing a fox mascot head and a tail and carrying a large knife is facing seven more charges after a series of incidents March 7.

According to court records, 26-year-old Noah Nathanael Nelson went to a residence on the east side of Forest City around 6:22 p.m. wearing a dark cloth over his face with his hood up. Nelson also allegedly had an ice auger.

The affidavit states that Nelson knocked on the door and asked if the auger belonged to the residents, which it did not. Police were called after he was asked to leave multiple times.

Police eventually located Nelson on 340th Street. That affidavit states Nelson attacked the officer with the auger and a scuffle ensued during which Nelson attempted to disarm the officer of his Taser.

After Nelson was arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail he refused to enter his cell, eventually attacking three officers while being forced into the cell.

After the events earlier this month, Nelson now faces seven more charges and up to 23 years in prison. The charges include:

Assault on persons in certain occupations -- use display of weapon; a class D felony.

Three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations -- bodily injury; an aggravated misdemeanor.

Assault on persons in certain occupations -- intent of injury; a class D felony.

Third-degree attempted burglary; an aggravated misdemeanor.

Disarming a peace officer; a class D felony.

Nelson is facing 28 years for the previous charges of:

First-degree attempted burglary - class C felony.

Second-degree criminal mischief - class D felony.

Going armed with intent - class D felony.

Assault with intent to inflict serious injury - aggravated misdemeanor.

First-degree harassment - aggravated misdemeanor.

Interference with official acts - serious misdemeanor.

Trespass - serious misdemeanor.

Assault on a peace officer resulting in injury -- aggravated misdemeanor.

A jury trial has been scheduled May 10 for all charges.

