Try 1 month for 99¢

FOREST CITY | A Forest City man who police say had 10 pounds of marijuana stashed in his apartment faces drug dealing charges. 

Orlando Cabrera Baez, 31, was arrested Dec. 20 on felony charges of marijuana possession with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, as well as a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession. 

Officers found 10 pounds of marijuana as well as other materials used in the distribution of narcotics at Baez's apartment at Westown Place, 210 Bob Johnson Drive, during a search warrant on May 17, according to charging documents. 

Officers executed another search warrant at the residence on Sept. 13 and recovered cash, additional marijuana, a scale and other narcotics-related items, charging documents state. 

Baez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 8 in Winnebago County District Court. 

-- Mary Pieper

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments