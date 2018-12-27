FOREST CITY | A Forest City man who police say had 10 pounds of marijuana stashed in his apartment faces drug dealing charges.
Orlando Cabrera Baez, 31, was arrested Dec. 20 on felony charges of marijuana possession with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, as well as a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.
Officers found 10 pounds of marijuana as well as other materials used in the distribution of narcotics at Baez's apartment at Westown Place, 210 Bob Johnson Drive, during a search warrant on May 17, according to charging documents.
Officers executed another search warrant at the residence on Sept. 13 and recovered cash, additional marijuana, a scale and other narcotics-related items, charging documents state.
Baez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 8 in Winnebago County District Court.
-- Mary Pieper
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.