A Forest City man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to felony burglary in May.

According to court records, 31-year-old Victor Rivera Jr. was found guilty of second-degree burglary - a class C felony.

The affidavit states that the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office received a call from a female in Leland on April 7 reporting an assault at a residence. The victim told deputies her daughter opened the door after she heard a knock. She said she was immediately sprayed in the face with an unknown substance, shoved into a bedroom and onto her back.

The daughter said once she was on the ground Rivera took a bandana off of his face and put it over her mouth before eventually leaving the residence.

