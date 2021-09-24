Floyd County engineer resigns after second drunk-driving charge

Ten days after being charged with his second drunk-driving offense in two years, Floyd County's engineer has tendered his resignation.

Dusten Rolando, of Ionia, was pulled over in Nashua on Aug. 27 for a defective headlight, according to court documents. After approaching the car, a Chickasaw County Sheriff's deputy notice the odor of alcohol coming from the 2011 Suburban driven by Rolando, 50. Rolando admitted to having had a drink and the deputy conducted several field sobriety tests, which Rolando failed. The deputy brought Rolando to the sheriff's office where a urine specimen was taken. According to court records, that analysis came back on Sept. 13 showing a blood alcohol content level of .115, and Rolando was charged with second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The legal limit to drive is .08.

Rolando was charged with having an open container in the car, improper lane use and first offense OWI in April 2019 in Floyd County. The open container and improper lane use charges were dismissed in exchange for Rolando pleading guilty to the OWI charge.

Rolando's position as county engineer is shared between Floyd and Chickasaw counties. His annual salary of $131,994.95 is split between the two. He has also tendered his resignation in Chickasaw County. Both boards of supervisors will discuss replacing Rolando's position this week.

