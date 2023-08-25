A Mason City man is facing a felony arson charge after allegedly setting a room on fire at the Econo Lodge Inns and Suites in the early morning hours of Aug. 25.

According to court records and a press release from the Mason City Fire Department, 48-year-old Patrick D. Martinson is facing 25 years in prison after being charged with first-degree arson.

The fire department was dispatched to 24 Fifth St. S.W. at approximately 1:37 a.m. after an automatic fire alarm went off. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from a room in the building. The sprinkler system kept the flames under control until fire fighters were able to fully extinguish the blaze.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The interior of the room received fire, smoke and water damage with no spread of fire to other rooms. Other rooms did receive water and smoke damage. Other occupants were able to return to their rooms.

The building was cleared for reentry around 4:23 a.m. Mason City Police Department also assisted at the scene.

