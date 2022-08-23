 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Federal Plaza murder suspect changes plea ahead of trial

A Chicago man accused of killing another man and pointing his gun at a Mason City police officer has pleaded guilty to amended charges in connection with a fatal shooting that took place last fall.

Jelani Armon Faulk was charged with felony first-degree murder in the shooting death of Christopher Tucker, 35, of Garner, in the early morning hours of Oct. 3.

According to court documents filed on Monday, Faulk, 26, ultimately pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as a repeat offender, interference with official acts while displaying a firearm as a repeat offender, and possession of a firearm as a felon as a repeat offender.

His murder trial was also scheduled to begin Monday in Mitchell County where it had been moved due to pretrial publicity.

Jelani Armon Faulk

Faulk

Officer Noah Friese was in the area of the Federal Plaza on Oct. 3 when he heard shots fired and ran to the scene, according to the initial press release issued by the Mason City Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene on State Street, Friese saw several people running toward him and ordered them to the ground. Faulk did not comply and instead raised a weapon at Friese, according to court documents. Friese shot Faulk several times, injuring him. Faulk was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

Police shooting Mason City

Police at the scene of the shooting in downtown Mason City on Oct. 3. 

A review of the incident by the state Department of Criminal Investigation found Friese was justified in the shooting, a finding backed up by Winnebago County Attorney Kelsey Beenken, who reviewed the incident at the request of Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen. The judge on the case at the time, Rustin Davenport, later ordered both findings removed from the DCI and local law enforcement websites after Faulk's attorney argued in a motion that details in those reports were inaccurate and could bias a potential jury.

Faulk is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4. 

Download PDF Faulk trial: Order regarding DCI press release

