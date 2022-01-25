Fatal Federal plaza shooting trial moved to Mitchell County

The trial of a Chicago man accused of fatally shooting a Garner man near Federal plaza will be moved to Mitchell County.

Cerro Gordo District Court Judge DeDra Schroeder late last week ordered the trial moved after the attorneys defending Jelani Faulk requested it on Jan. 13. Prosecutors did not object to the motion.

Faulk is charged with felony first degree murder in the shooting death of Christopher Tucker, 35, of Garner, in the early morning hours of Oct. 3.

Faulk's attorneys, Charles Kenville and Parker Thirnbeck, wrote in their motion that media attention to the case has been intense, and included a story about the officer-involved shooting being ruled justified by both the state Department of Criminal Investigation and the Winnebago County Attorney. The Winnebago County Attorney reviewed the case at the behest of Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen. Faulk's attorneys referenced a copy of the letter the Winnebago County attorney wrote, which was attached to a story written by the Globe Gazette on the ruling.

Faulk's attorneys successfully petitioned the court for a protective order on the letter soon after the story published, and Cerro Gordo District Court Judge Rustin Davenport ordered any social media posts made by parties involved with the case related to the letter be deleted. However, any posts made by the media are protected under the First Amendment and remain in the public purview, making seating an unbiased jury difficult in Cerro Gordo County, the attorneys argued.

Police say Faulk shot Christopher Tucker, 35, of Garner, in the early morning hours of Oct. 3. When an officer arrived on the scene and attempted to order Faulk to the ground, police say Faulk raised his weapon and pointed it at the officer, who then shot Faulk three times, injuring him. Faulk was taken to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment.

Tucker died of injuries sustained in the shooting on Oct. 4.

Another man who was ordered to the ground with Faulk, Kristopher Keys, of Dubuque, has not been charged.

