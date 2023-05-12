A Mason City man on the run since February was arrested on Thursday afternoon after running from police and charged with drug and weapon violations.

According to court records, 23-year-old Riley Joe Morris Brekke is facing up to 20 years in prison after being charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of control of a firearm by a felon and one count of interference with official acts.

The affidavits state that Brekke left Beje Clark Residential Facility on Feb. 18 without permission and did not return. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 20 and executed at 18 North Monroe Ave. around 1 p.m. Thursday. Brekke was sentenced to serve time at Beje Clark after being convicted of drug, theft and weapons charges last November.

Brekke allegedly fled from police before being apprehended and found to have methamphetamine, marijuana and a CZP-09 9mm handgun on his person.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 19.

