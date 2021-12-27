Escaped Mason City felon returned to custody

A Mason City man is back in the Cerro Gordo County jail after police say he ran away from a residential treatment facility in late fall.

Joshua Thomas Teeter, 24, was arrested on Dec. 24. According to documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court:

On Aug. 31, Teeter, who at the time was living at the Beje Clark Residential Treatment facility in Mason City, failed a random breathalyzer administered by a state Department of Corrections officer. After failing another breathalyzer test 15 minutes later, Teeter ran out the front door of the facility, hopped on his bike and disappeared, according to court documents.

Teeter was at the facility as part of a negotiated plea agreement. On Nov. 29, 2020, Teeter was arrested in Dubuque County on a statewide warrant for his role in the theft of a vehicle and other items earlier that month.

Deputies say that between Nov. 13 and 18, Teeter stole a car and also took a sewing machine and a number of tools from area residences.

Criminal complaints allege on Nov. 18, Teeter fled the scene of a Cerro Gordo County traffic stop in a vehicle which had been reported stolen, leading officers on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of more than 80 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Teeter was charged with second-degree theft and eluding, both felonies, as well as two serious misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree theft. As part of the plea agreement, in exchange for a suspended five-year prison sentence, Teeter agreed to five years' probation and spend six months in a treatment facility. He was three weeks away from completing that term when he fled the facility, according to court documents.

Teeter faces felony escape, drug and paraphernalia possession, five probation violations, and one parole violation charges. He is being held on $28,000 bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.