An Elma man is facing up to 25 years in prison after being accused of sexually abusing a child beginning when they were two years old.
According to court documents, 61-year-old Randy Lee Nibaur has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony.
The affidavit states that between November 2018 and August 2021, Nibaur abused the child while babysitting them in Charles City. The child reported the abuse to a forensic interviewer with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota. The child reported the abuse happened three separate times.
The criminal case was opened Jan. 23 and an arrest warrant was served Wednesday. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on $25,000 bond. No court date has been set as of Thursday morning.
North Iowa history in photos: Mason City street scenes of the early 1900s
1937 Downtown MC.jpg
Cigar and peanut wagon on Federal 1909.jpg
Parade for the July 4th 1910.jpg
1920 Ford dealeship in Mason Cityr.jpg
1901 Uncle Tom's Cabin Parade MC IA.jpg
1910 Fire Department MC.jpg
1920s Birdsall's Ice Cream Store same location today..jpg
1910busy intersection standard oil wagon.jpg
1920 Commercial Bank on Federal with parked motorcycle.jpg
1915 Charles Hotel at Central Park with Trolley.jpg
1930 2nd St SE and Federal facing North Best.jpg
1915 Iowa Hardware Mutual Office Bldg old metalcraft bldg.jpg
1930s Jefferson Lines buses at the downtown depot MC.jpg
1915 State st North of delaware facing NE2.jpg
1930 East side Federal to State street.jpg
1915 Street scene at Charles Hotel with Trolleyand Olympia Billboard.jpg
1934 buildings being torn down Federal Ave 1.jpg
1918 North Iowa Fair 19th SW at Federal (Southport Mall site.jpg