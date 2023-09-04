An Eagle Grove man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse has demanded a speedy trial, prompting a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 31.

According to court records, 39-year-old Orvelio Ramirez-Abarca has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

The law requires the court to begin a trial within 90 days of prosecutors filing the trial information. In this case that happened on Aug. 4.

The affidavits state that starting in January, Ramirez-Abarca had sexual relations with a child under the age of 14 at his residence and in his van in the parking lot west of Eagle Grove High School. The investigating officer reported that originally Ramirez-Abarca denied being with the child, but then said they were dating and having a sexual relationship.

Ramirez-Abarca was arrested on July 26 and arraigned Aug. 30.

